JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $340.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $319.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.97.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,686,231.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,116 shares of company stock worth $67,657,035. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $586,051,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,420,000 after purchasing an additional 611,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

