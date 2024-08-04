Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. On average, analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.56 million, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 280.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Outdoors

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.