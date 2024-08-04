Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of JHG stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.89. 2,136,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 487,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,371. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.