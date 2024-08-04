Jackson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.28. 2,415,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,847. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,438 shares of company stock worth $18,185,292. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

