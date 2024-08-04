Jackson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $34.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $505.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $584.85 and a 200-day moving average of $567.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

