Jackson Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after buying an additional 918,032 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,139,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 466,733 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,516,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,885,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 365,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. 2,130,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.