Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.74 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Cencora Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COR stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.57. 3,292,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.18. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

