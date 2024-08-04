Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,926 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 67,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.64.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.52. 2,310,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,141. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

