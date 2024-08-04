Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $47.59 on Friday, reaching $624.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,714,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $816.67 and its 200-day moving average is $831.65.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

