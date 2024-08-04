Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $14,546,517. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $11.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.63. 4,742,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,783. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.68. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.