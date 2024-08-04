Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,081.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.50. 78,561,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,147,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

