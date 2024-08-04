Jackson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of RSPT stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

