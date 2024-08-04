Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 51,618 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $5.87 on Friday, reaching $237.75. 4,567,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Read Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.