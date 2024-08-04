iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Keystone Financial Services’ 9th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.18. 2,363,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.