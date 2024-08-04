iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,469,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after buying an additional 243,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,392,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $127.63 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $131.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.52. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

