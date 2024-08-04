iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Bush Investment Group LLC

Bush Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 17.8% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bush Investment Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,288. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.61. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $226.11.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

