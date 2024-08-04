iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 792.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IWP traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

