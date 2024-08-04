iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 8,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.