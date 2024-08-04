iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,763 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

