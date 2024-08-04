iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 291,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 129,601 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 306.1% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,806 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

