iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,586. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

