iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.10. 14,822,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

