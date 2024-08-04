iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 88,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,461,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 120,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $10.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.77. 5,429,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,215. The company has a market cap of $462.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $547.08 and a 200 day moving average of $523.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

