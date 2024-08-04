iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American Trust

American Trust reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 7.7% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Trust owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $84,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,944. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

