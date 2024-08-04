iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Increased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

