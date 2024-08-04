iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $145.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.02.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

