IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $111.53.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,375,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

