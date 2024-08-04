IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $455.88 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000978 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,363,469,350 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

