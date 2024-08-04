io.net (IO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $172.70 Million

io.net (IO) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, io.net has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. io.net has a total market capitalization of $172.70 million and approximately $65.54 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00002981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.834253 USD and is down -10.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $61,132,039.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

