Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,516,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 627,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,854. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

