Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. 1,204,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

