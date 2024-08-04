Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.76

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $11.05. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 31,656 shares traded.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,684.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,883,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,638,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,164 shares during the period.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

