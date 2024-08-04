Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

VPV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 31,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,301. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,684.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,883,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,638,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.