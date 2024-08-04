Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
VPV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 31,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,301. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
