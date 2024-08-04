Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $10.29.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

