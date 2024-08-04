Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.13

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and traded as high as $21.24. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 331,852 shares changing hands.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.