Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.13

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and traded as high as $21.24. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 331,852 shares changing hands.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
