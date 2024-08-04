Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 24,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,307. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

About Invesco High Income Trust II

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.