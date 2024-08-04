Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE VLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 24,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,307. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Income Trust II
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.