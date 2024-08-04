Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Down 2.1%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.79. 57,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 59,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $120.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.49%. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 1,068.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.