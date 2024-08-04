Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Down 2.1%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.79. 57,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 59,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $120.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.49%. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.