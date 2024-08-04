Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $428,450.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZLGet Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,650 shares in the company, valued at $29,533,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $44,185.84.
  • On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $47,513.55.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $165,169.40.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $55,218.00.
  • On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $64,514.70.
  • On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30.
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00.
  • On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47.
  • On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00.

Shares of SEZL opened at $77.10 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $436.39 million and a P/E ratio of 33.82.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

