Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $20,593,573.20 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,137.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,035.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,053.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. UBS Group lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.