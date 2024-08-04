Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Sells $1,037,061.12 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Littelfuse Stock Down 4.5 %

LFUS stock opened at $247.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.