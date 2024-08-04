Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75.

George Weston Trading Down 0.6 %

George Weston stock traded down C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$210.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$200.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$187.19. The stock has a market cap of C$28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$217.28.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 34.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$229.67.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

