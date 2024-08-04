Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Sells $343,330.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $343,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.