Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,078 shares. The company has a market cap of $977.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

