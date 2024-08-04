IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Trading Down 7.1%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 100,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 328,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of IN8bio in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IN8bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IN8bio stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,179 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.25% of IN8bio worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

