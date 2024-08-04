IMS Capital Management Sells 2,983 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.4% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $8.36 on Friday, hitting $169.95. 11,742,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,948. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.65.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

