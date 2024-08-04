IMS Capital Management Purchases Shares of 13,410 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Vontier by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 17.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $2,192,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

VNT stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. 1,578,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,764. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

