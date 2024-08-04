IMS Capital Management Has $726,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IMS Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,822,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

