IMS Capital Management Buys 2,754 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,056. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

