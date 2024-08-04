IMS Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,578,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,048,109. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $550.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,537,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,247,577. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

