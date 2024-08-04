Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

